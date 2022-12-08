The recent hate crime at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is as American as apple pie. The "other" has always been the target in our country. Start back as far as the Salem Witch Trials; the longevity of slavery and its uncountable murders and unknowable horrors. These can be updated to lynchings of Blacks. The last known Ku Klux Klan lynching was March 12, 1981. Between 1882 and 1968, there were 4,743 lynchings of Blacks. Sicilian immigrants to the South were also lynched. For the very first time, both the House and Senate passed a bill outlawing lynching, which President Biden signed on March 29, 2022.
Don't forget scalping: The Massachusetts Bay colony, then the U.S. government, along with a number of states, paid bounties for Indian scalps. Nineteenth-Century: The Trail of Tears, when, between 1830 and 1850, members of five southeastern tribes were forced out of their lands and marched to west of the Mississippi. Along the way, many Indians died. In 1832, 57 Irish-immigrant railroad workers were murdered, simply because they were Irish. In California, during the Gold Rush, Indian tribes were exterminated and Chinese laborers massacred.
Twentieth-Century: Homophobia — June 12, 2016 at the gay club Pulse in Orlando, Florida, 49 people killed and 53 wounded. Eleven Jews were killed in a shooting in a Pittsburgh Synagogue on October 27, 2018. August 3, 2019, 22 Latinx people were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. A Racist killing of ten people at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, May 14, 2022; After the COVID-19 breakout, Asian-Americans have been killed at random.
Don't tell me this is "Woke." True, it's certainly not for elementary school children. But slavery, racism, cruelty, homophobia, lynchings, mass murders are — to our shame — part of our history, our heritage.
Jack Kligerman
Bozeman
