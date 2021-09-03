Letter to the editor: The sadness of lowering our flag to half mast Len Albright Sep 3, 2021 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As I lowered our American flag to half staff (mast) for our fallen men and women, who were murdered serving in Afghanistan, I couldn't help crying. Our flag looked so sad lying limp against the pole like a large tear drop.As a veteran I knew what was coming next. Yes, the knock on the door or the doorbell rings with two military representatives offering their condolences as they pass on the terrible news to you and your family. What is worse is the fact it was all needless. If this administration had any competent personnel they would have had a clear and prudent plan to safely remove our Americans and Military. What is worse than that is the same incompetent group of career liberal politicians that were in charge of the State Department during the Benghazi debacle, and others, are now in charge of this utter disaster. Practice makes perfect. Now that they have blood on their hands again, I wonder what kind of lies they will fabricate to cover up their horrendous incompetence. In our American Military "we always have your six (back)," but not this administration. Joe and the others need to resign or be tried for treason, as they only cherish their power, not our American's security and safety. Like Joe says "I want to talk about happy things, man." I am leaving my flag at half staff until all of them are removed from office, because I know there will be many more Americans to die, due to their weakness. We never leave our Americans and troops behind! Pray for our local 1st Lt. Garrett Walters (USMC) and all of the others, that they won't make their families join our Gold Star family. God bless our troops and our USA. Len AlbrightBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Military Troops American Flag Personnel Politics Work Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Child care crisis cripples economic recovery Posted: 21 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Majority leader's column just has to be rebutted Posted: 21 minutes ago. Masks, vaccines take center stage at Montana State University faculty senate Posted: 5:30 p.m. Fall air quality requirements for open burning go into effect across Montana Posted: 5:30 p.m. 'Two steps ahead': Brent Vigen's mentors believe he is poised for success at Montana State Posted: 12:27 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back