In the summer of 1995, my spouse had a miscarriage here in Bozeman. Today we have two wonderful children, thanks to expert help from properly trained OB-GYNs. Miscarriage is common—10% to 20% of all known pregnancies end with miscarriage. It is serious business—we’d like to think that a woman will shed the dead fetus naturally, but this does not always happen. When the products of conception are not passed spontaneously, complications including infection and harmful bleeding can occur, endangering a woman’s life.
An internet search for “miscarriage and abortion” reveals articles in business journals Forbes and Bloomberg, including “Abortion Bans Will Impact Doctors’ Treatment of Cancer, Miscarriage.” Doctors and professors at American medical schools indicate that abortion restrictions are creating roadblocks to treating miscarriage, tubal pregnancies, and other serious conditions. Procedures used to treat miscarriage are categorized as “abortion.” Do we really want our doctors to consult their lawyer, before considering best medical practice? Are we ready to accept increasing maternal death rates? Laws restricting “abortion” completely fail to address the complex world of medical practice.
You may think that those exceptions in anti-abortion laws, to “save the life of the mother” might cover these situations. The fact is that doctors would have to wait and watch a woman decline until some unknown point where she is in immediate jeopardy of death. For what other medical condition do we just do nothing? Who defines when a woman is in danger?
In Montana, our constitution includes a right to privacy including medical treatment. Women are still free to obtain the best medical care, yet extremists are coming after our rights and our Montana values as free-thinkers. Politicians don’t belong in the operating room! Montanans need to stand up for their freedom to receive the best available medical care.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.