My dad and grandpa would be rolling over in their graves if they knew our Bozeman neighborhoods have not received mail on a regular basis. They were both rural route postal carriers from the 1960s-1980s and proud of it, and liked their jobs. My Grandpa's route was Bozeman-West Yellowstone, he really did live the motto of come rain or shine — he would show up. Mostly, he had to be the first to plow thru the road and help others who were stuck in the snowbanks as Big Sky hadn't really been discovered back then!
Currently, I would be content knowing I was getting my mail 3-4 days a week, if we can't get the mail delivered 6 days. Mail delivery once or twice per week, and not knowing the date of the delivery date is not acceptable! My husband, myself, and neighbors miss and appreciated our fabulous mail carriers in the past. They were dependable, consistent, and on time.
The USPS traces its roots from Benjamin Franklin and is considered one of the most significant contributions he made in his lifetime. He laid the foundation for a postal system that is still in use today, but he would roll over in his grave too, knowing we have planes and automobiles to deliver mail, but no workers to do it!
