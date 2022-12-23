I was disappointed but not surprised to read in a recent Sunday Chronicle that there have already been 45 bill draft requests for legislative measures to change the state constitution. These attacks are rooted in greed, resentment, and ideological fervor, not harms to the people and institutions of Montana. We must resist them and relish the fact that the Montana Constitution is among the best basic laws on the planet.
As a volunteer board member of World Montana, a small nonprofit, I had the privilege of hosting foreign delegations from all over the world at the state Capitol, taking them to witness committee proceedings, arranging for meetings with governors and other political leaders, and introducing them in the House and Senate chambers. The best part of this experience was to gift them with a copy of the Montana Constitution. On a singular occasion, in a different capacity, I was able to convince the Helena Rotary Club to depart from its tradition of giving away dictionaries to 4th graders and instead, through the good offices of the secretary of state, to issue a printed constitution to high school sophomores. That sort of completely nonpartisan gesture of state solidarity could be replicated.
Our beautifully rendered constitution isn’t broken; it doesn’t need fixing.
Stephen Maly
Bozeman
