In reference to the "Holiday cheer" article from Dec. 5, Helena Dore wrote about the Christmas Stroll, It was a nice article about capturing the cheer of the Christmas Stroll.

She mentioned Santa waved his wand at the "silver spider" and that holiday "spiders" waived in the wind. I would like to point out they are actually Bells, with garland hanging from the top of the bells to the side buildings. In years past, in the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and the early 2000s, they were called bells. Ask any old time resident who has lived here for the past 40 to 50 years. Then someone said they look like spiders, and that phrase caught on. It would be nice if we honored the original intent of the city and those who were the force of originally creating the holiday decorations and call them "bells" as they were installed in the beginning.

A question is who ever hear of a Christmas "spider"? Actually, there is a story of a Christmas spider originating from Germany and/or Ukraine. If we as a community want to put up additional Holiday Spiders for decorations, great, and those we call spiders, but for the bells, let the community refer to the original decorations as Bozeman did in the beginning and call them "Bells." Happy Holidays!

Mike Costle

Bozeman

