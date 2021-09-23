Letter to the editor: The GOP's insistence on keeping pandemic going Daniel W. Wanders Sep 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I do not understand the commitment of some Republicans to keeping the pandemic going. I grew up in a staunchly Republican home, and I still don’t understand those Republicans. Even though their actions are resulting in a continuation of the pandemic which has killed hundreds of thousands of what I wish they would consider their fellow Americans, which is now threatening children’s lives as it has their education, and which is continuing to cause harm to small businesses and delaying a full economic recovery.Recently we went to three of our favorite eating places and a new one looking for one in which the staff all wore masks. In two of them the person we talked to sounded sad and apologetic saying that they couldn’t mandate masks. In the other two they seemed unconcerned to be losing customers. Even though we are vaccinated, as a couple in our 80s we understand that we still could get sick or pass COVID-19 on to someone else. I am often moved by stories about someone in Bozeman going out of their way to help someone who is injured or lost or sick or just needing help. I am gratified to see how many drivers hold back to let another car into a line of cars. I have seen drivers stop to let a pedestrian cross the road even when there isn’t a crosswalk at that place. There are so many ways that we care for one another. That’s partly why I don’t understand the attitude that seems to say, “What I am doing may kill you, but at least I have maintained my personal freedom.”I wonder if Gov. Gianforte knows that many restaurants mandate employees washing their hands after going to the bathroom. Daniel W. WandersBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republicans Restaurant Pandemic Highway Work Motor Vehicle Politics Driver Employee Commitment Three Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Bozeman Symphony on the right track, deserves support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Leaders should work to ensure safe, livable climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Democrats can't abdicate their responsibility to lead Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: River protections will benefit future generations Posted: 12 a.m. Fire crews tackle 35-acre grass fire near Logan Posted: 5:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back