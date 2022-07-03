This is the day they’ve been waiting for — the old, white, so-called Christian men. They’ve been rubbing their hands together, or perhaps kept them in supplication for the appearance of being holy. It’s time finally to punish those loose women, those who dare to have sex. Time for the reckoning. Time to make sure that all women no longer have control of our own bodies.
Young women, pay heed, the fight is just beginning. They’re coming for your birth control too. Our publicly funded clinics will also be a target. They know that it’s only without access to birth control and health care that they will have full domination. So they’ll want those, too.
Yes, they hate big government, want to make sure to keep all their guns, want to make sure they can murder wolves, wild animals, and even other humans at will; want to make sure they get to keep all their money, but they also want your uterus, sort of like a hunting trophy.
It’s finally time to shut down the sassy women: how dare they decide when to bear children, how dare they choose education, careers, their own survival and health over motherhood. How dare they indeed.
They don’t listen to the stories, the stories of horror, of rape and incest, of women’s bodies being used in unimaginable ways. They won’t engage in the dialogue around the struggles so many people face, they don’t admit that each conception involves one of their own kind. These facts aren’t relevant to the narrative they push forward.
It won’t work, this seemingly simple argument of “saving lives.” We see you for what you are, and this nation no longer belongs to you. We’ll see you in November.
