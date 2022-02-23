I fancy that this Winter 2022 letter of thanks to Bozeman Public Schools’ (BSD7) leadership bookends my Spring 2020 thank you letter. At the pandemic’s beginning, I thanked central office leaders and school principals for spending spring break in emergency meetings to devise how schools would function while in Covid-19 shut down. As a teacher, I relished my spring break knowing my bosses were busy figuring out the next moves. Let today’s letter of thanks to BSD7 leadership serve as a bookend for the pandemic’s end.
Naturally, COVID-19’s spread hasn’t ended, but our pandemic paradigm should. After nearly two years of reacting to this novel pathogen, it’s time to treat the virus as an endemic microbe. Safe, effective vaccines and simple tests delivered free through the mail arm citizens to manage COVID-19 reasonably.
BSD7’s announcement of optional masking in schools falls in line with the shift from a pandemic to endemic response to Covid-19. “Optional” places masking decisions upon families rather than school staff. How refreshing to celebrate kids wearing masks and kids not wearing masks and to model acceptance of both.
Thank you, BSD7 Central Office and School Board Trustees for your leadership and tenacity during these last 23 months. Despite incredulous and angry feelings at times, I am grateful for you sticking out your tenure, withstanding public anger, and making decisions with children and the overall institutional health of Bozeman Public Schools at the center. Specific thanks for the Federal ESSER funds stipend that showed up in my paycheck before Christmas, for Sandy Wilson and Greg Neil supporting teachers in their Sept. 24 guest column, and for all the behind the scenes/public appearance work leaders execute.
The Pandemic COVID-19 series may be shelved; the Endemic sequel begins. I fancy multiple shots as the fitting end to this book.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.