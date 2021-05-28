I’ve resisted contributing to the leftist page of the Chronicle long enough! If one could believe half of what’s been happening in our country over the last five months you would think that:
Wokeness trumps the freedom and equality our country offers.
Higher taxes and inflation trump prosperity.
Crime trumps law and order.
Cops are bad and criminals are good.
Transgender rights trump women’s rights.
High gas prices and gas shortages trump energy independence.
Paying people not to work trumps record employment.
Open borders trump common sense immigration policies.
Electing incompetent, weak leaders trumps national security.
Sending our tax dollars to terrorists trumps mideast peace.
The color of skin trumps content of character.
Focusing on hate trumps intelligent debate.
Cancel culture trumps teaching history.
Union political donations trump the education of our children.
Partisanship trumps honesty.
Socialism trumps capitalism.
The right to protest trumps the loss of life and property.
Worship of government trumps worship of God.
And leftist greed and ignorance trump common sense!
The Democratic Party is following their liberal playbook to a T: Promise everything, deliver nothing, blame someone else!