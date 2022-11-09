Over the last 10-15 years many condominium, apartment and rental units have been built in Bozeman, yet instead of rental rates coming down, rents have increased. Around Bozeman I see numerous larger buildings which appear to have 30 to 70 condominium or rental units per building, with 6 to 12 buildings in each complex. Living in this beehive-like environment should at least provide folks affordable housing. This apparently is not the case, since there is insufficient affordable housing in Bozeman. Folks paying rents considerably higher than what economists consider affordable for beehive-living have every reason to fear they are being ripped off by their landlords.
Apparently, that fear is well justified. The Bozeman Chronicle Money section recently had an article from WFAA-TV [ABC - Channel 8] Dallas-Ft. Worth concerning a class action lawsuit in Texas alleging rent fixing using sophisticated software apps. A senator from Ohio has recently requested the Federal Trade Commission to investigate these allegations also. If con artists are using software applications and collaboration between rental agencies to dramatically drive up rents in Texas, and other large cities nationwide, then the con is certainly also going on in Bozeman. Something should be done locally, and in other Montana cities suffering exorbitant rent increases, to fully investigate this likely con.
Well-funded think tanks trying to convince us that throwing zoning regulations under the bus, and simply building more rental units in everyone's backyard, will instantly bring rents down are likely just another part of this sophisticated con.
After all, a con always involves a distraction so folks won't look behind the curtain to see what is really going on. Meanwhile, it has been said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Robert Kolesar
Bozeman
