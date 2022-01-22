Rape: From Latin rapere: To take a thing/person by force; commit sexual outrage on a woman. Incest: From Latin incestus: unchaste. Incest in Law: the crime of sexual intercourse between parent and child or grandchild, or siblings or half-siblings. Both are committed with force against an unwilling girl or woman, the victim of aggravated assault or coercion. Yet the Texas law that criminalizes abortion exempts rape and incest — as does Mississippi — from the crimes that they are. Both states compound the crimes by forcing women and children to carry the fetus to term.
Obviously, the sexual act is most often undertaken by those intimately connected, but rape is an instrument of power and sometimes blackmail. The most egregious part of the Texas law is that which allows anyone to sue for $10,000 anyone who may have aided these victimized women or girls — conscious, fully persons — to abort a fetus. Whatever your stand regarding abortion, to deny a safe abortion to a woman or child who has been raped or suffered incest I believe is indefensible. (I emphasize "safe.")
Use your imagination: What must it be like for a child or woman raped who is forced to carry a fetus to term and then live with the result of the rape and be reminded of it every day? And our Supreme Court Justice Coney Barrett says a woman can just put the baby up for adoption! How callous and surreal! How can the state determine what a woman can do with her own body? Where was the law when the rape or incest was committed? Does the state have to live with physical or psychological scars for the rest of its life?
