I'm sure, that if this was a human foe that had killed 845,000 Americans, the anti-vaccination and anti-mask crowd would be the first to fight back and, if necessary, give their lives to protect your country. But now, expecting you to put on a mask to protect your neighbor is "too heavy of a lift" for you. Why?
The Trump administration did an incredible job of getting the vaccine out quickly and 2 billion doses later has proven to be safe and effective. This is what you decide to reject. Why? Do you really believe the vaccine is full of government microchips? Do you know how small those vaccine needles are? According to Bing Search the inside diameter of the needle is 0.01 inches. That is the size of the period at the end of this sentence. While they might be able to make a circuit that small, they will never be able to make a battery or induction coil that small.
Without power they would just be a piece of silicone floating around. This is just more QAnon nonsense. Right next to the California wildfires being caused by lasers from Jewish controlled space stations, or the top Democrats being baby-eating lizards hiding in human form.
For those who say masks don't work, please explain Taiwan's experience. On Sept. 19, 2021, Taiwan had experienced a total of 840 covid deaths. On Jan. 15, 2022, that was 851 for a difference of 11 deaths over 4 months. Since the U.S.A. population is 13.9 times Taiwan's that is the equivalent of U.S.A. losing 153. Based on a recent day of deaths, we could reach that equivalent death in the next two hours. This is what refusal to wear masks and get vaccinated has cost. Why?
