Putin invaded the Ukraine knowing Europe’s 50% dependence on Russian fossil fuels would make sanctions toothless. The operational Nordstream pipeline generates the foreign currency which Putin uses to develop his military. Germany and Europe rushed willy-nilly into reducing carbon emissions by shutting down nuclear and coal power plants without regard to the geo-political consequences.
We can’t free Europe from Putin’s grasp since the Democrats have been working overtime to cripple the US oil and gas (O&G) industry. Biden’s Federal Reserve pick, Sarah Raskin, wants to choke off credit needed for new O&G projects. The Wall Street Journal, Feb. 25, reported that Biden wants to increase the “social cost” of carbon emissions by a factor of almost 10. He has also blocked new pipelines which prevent increases in O&G production. We could get Germany and Europe out from under Putin’s thumb with a “Berlin Airlift” with supertankers loaded with gas or oil but we don’t have the capacity due to the Democrats' crippling of our domestic production.
The handwriting of the Russian invasion has been on the wall for years but Democrats were in fantasy land until the Russian tanks started rolling. Our “journalists” at the post-invasion press conference were unwilling to ask Biden the obvious and crucial questions, such as “how will the US help Europe to become independent of Russian energy” or “should we not be re-activating our mothballed nuclear power plants and increasing our fossil fuel production.” Russia is planning to reestablish the Soviet empire so Biden better start explaining to his “progressive” base that energy independence, especially fossil fuels, is crucial to avoiding war in Europe. A new strategy in Europe is needed but it is doubtful it will come from Biden.
