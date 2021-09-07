Letter to the editor: The city commission's hypocrisy on watering restrictions Matt McKennan Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Earlier this month the Bozeman City Commission mandated that we, the homeowners, could only water our lawns and grounds Thursday and Sunday. Now isn't it odd that the city can water parks all over Bozeman every day.In particular the Bozeman Pond park is watered every day for more than an hour. The dog park on Fowler is watered by the same amount every day just for examples about about wasting water, where as we are threatened with water surcharges if we use to much. If we are so low on water how come the city can do whatever they want without having to comply with their mandate? It seems to me that the old adage "Do as they say, not as we do" is hypocritical when it comes to mandates forced on us as a community for water restrictions. If any of us has gone down 27th street between Oak and Baxter the city is installing water sprinkler heads the entire 1/2 mile with each spray head is 8 feet apart on both sides of the middle median. Now is that water conservation? Supposedly they are using drought resistant plants and grass but is there such a thing here? Not really. This total disregard for the lifetime residents that live here are getting the short end of the stick by politicians who could care less if we get stuck with surcharges when they don't follow their own mandates.November is coming quickly so keep in mind if you like the idea of "Do as we say, not as we do" or do we need responsible city commissioners who don't threaten us unnecessary surcharges. After all, this an agricultural community, not a millionaire playground. Matt McKennanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Park Commissioner Law Agriculture Politics Gardening Surcharge Politician City Pond Disregard Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy in arguments against masks, vaccination Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Montana feels lasting impact of the war in Afghanistan Posted: 12 a.m. Montana ratepayers will get day in court over utility pre-approval Posted: 5:45 p.m. Lightning, wildfire and bureaucracy: The Woods Creek story Posted: Sep. 6, 2021 Fertility law practice helps Bozeman couples start families Posted: Sep. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back