Earlier this month the Bozeman City Commission mandated that we, the homeowners, could only water our lawns and grounds Thursday and Sunday. Now isn't it odd that the city can water parks all over Bozeman every day.

In particular the Bozeman Pond park is watered every day for more than an hour. The dog park on Fowler is watered by the same amount every day just for examples about about wasting water, where as we are threatened with water surcharges if we use to much. If we are so low on water how come the city can do whatever they want without having to comply with their mandate? It seems to me that the old adage "Do as they say, not as we do" is hypocritical when it comes to mandates forced on us as a community for water restrictions.

If any of us has gone down 27th street between Oak and Baxter the city is installing water sprinkler heads the entire 1/2 mile with each spray head is 8 feet apart on both sides of the middle median. Now is that water conservation? Supposedly they are using drought resistant plants and grass but is there such a thing here? Not really. This total disregard for the lifetime residents that live here are getting the short end of the stick by politicians who could care less if we get stuck with surcharges when they don't follow their own mandates.

November is coming quickly so keep in mind if you like the idea of "Do as we say, not as we do" or do we need responsible city commissioners who don't threaten us unnecessary surcharges. After all, this an agricultural community, not a millionaire playground.

Matt McKennan

Bozeman

