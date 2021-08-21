Letter to the editor: The Bozeman Symphony is making some big changes Jay Smith Aug 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two years ago Matthew Savery resigned his position as music director at the symphony, and rightly so. In 2020, after a thorough search, Norman Huynh came as the new music director. For the last year, the Gallatin Valley has been eagerly awaiting the first performance. However, major changes continue to take place.Rather than a predominantly community symphony, the organization is re-auditioning its sections and replacing long-time local players with much younger — some undergraduate students — players from as far away as Maine. The horn section, the percussion section, the string section, and other sections are being asked to re-audition. Longtime players are being replaced. One can see this process in one of two ways: the symphony is evolving to serve a growing community; or the symphony board has instituted a change that will radically offend its constituency, the local music community, and, radically affect ticket prices. What does it cost to fly in, house, and pay — not only guest artists — but section leaders, and section players? In much larger regional symphonies, this practice is not unusual, but these communities have a much larger resource pool.Bozeman is an area of roughly 53,000 residents. Is this enough to fund such a major change in approach to players? Only time will tell. My concern is that it is not, and you will start to see a large annual turnover in the sections. Is this what Bozeman wants, or deserves? Support your local musicians. Jay SmithBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Symphony Musician Music Music Director Bozeman Community Section Gallatin Valley Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: It was time to leave Afghanistan, but we can't turn our backs completely Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Trees a simple, vital resource that Bozeman neglects Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support Herrington in municipal court judge race Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Eschew extremism, be reasonable, meet in the middle Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Democrats contemptuously think we're all fools Posted: Aug. 20, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back