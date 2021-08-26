Letter to the editor: The Bozeman Symphony is a true community orchestra Sharon Eversman Aug 26, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I have played violin with the Bozeman Symphony for over 50 years and feel compelled to address some issues raised by Mr. Jay Smith about the symphony.Regarding auditions, the Musician's Handbook states: "Auditions will only be held for genuine vacancies within the orchestra." Vacancies often occur as students graduate, music faculty leave MSU, people move out of town, have young family obligations, etc. Vacancies in the string sections are frequent, and to meet orchestration requirements, recruits from Billings, Great Falls, and Helena come to help us, just as Bozeman musicians travel to those cities to fill in for them. Newcomers to Bozeman audition to see where they fit into their instrument sections. Some good Bozeman musicians choose not to play in Bozeman Symphony, but do play for the opera or ballet. Section principals are important for the quality of music played, and auditions are held for those who wish to be a principal. We are fortunate in having excellent principals, and when one leaves the position, it is critical to replace the person with another of equal quality. That requires an audition. However, for the majority of players in the symphony, there is no re-auditioning.Guest artists provide an excitement for players and audience alike. I feel we are truly a community orchestra, and are fortunate in having a new excellent music director in Norman Huynh, and an extremely capable board and office staff. Sharon EversmanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Audition Symphony Music Musician Orchestra Vacancy Jay Smith Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Viruses were the very first hunters and predators Posted: 12 a.m. First show at Bozeman's new music venue canceled for COVID-19; venue plans open house instead Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: A response to the Chronicle's Vietnamese food truck article Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Letter-writer should search for useful solutions Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Montana State's decision on masks comes as a shock Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back