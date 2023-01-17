I hear a lot of “we’re all in the same boat,” “it takes a community to get things done,” and “Bozeman is changing, what are we going to do about it.” To me, all of those statements are true. As we grow, our public transportation needs change, and we as a community have to adapt. It is clear that transportation is an ever-increasing need in our valley. HRDC’s Streamline service recognizes this, and this knowledge led to their work to build community support with a petition drive this summer to create an Urban Transportation District (UTD). That’s when community support kicked in. We responded to this effort and over 26,000 people signed the petition to get a UTD on the ballot next May!
Considering that Bozeman and Belgrade are growing at such a quick rate, funding for the bus service is uncertain with our new classification as a “Small Urban Area.” It is a great relief, however, to know that HRDC is ahead of this matter and looking out for transportation in the Gallatin Valley.
Thank you to the thousands of people in our community who signed, collected signatures, and helped spread the word about the UTD! We’ll have to step up again to pass the measure in May, and we know we can help that happen by working together because we are all in the same boat.
Carson Taylor
Bozeman
