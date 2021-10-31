Letter to the editor: Teepees on Peets Hill a powerful display Felix Spinelli Oct 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I commend those responsible for the recent art exhibit of seven teepees on Peets Hill. For many, this simple, but powerful, display draws attention to our collective inability to come to grips with many aspects of our past — including the treatment (or mistreatment) of Native Americans. Although we were not alive when much of this historical trauma occurred, we do stand on the land “that was once theirs.”Acknowledging this historical, traumatic background experienced by Native Americans, is a first step in moving from feeling ashamed of the past to feeling indebted to those that have come before us. We can only do this if we are curious of the past and recognize that the world is different now. Hopefully, we can gain understanding and empathy — so that we can build a more equitable and just world for our children. Perhaps in the process, we can learn much from the wisdom of these indigenous ancestors’ living in the natural world that we seem to lack. One way to do this is to go to places like the Extreme History Project events and the Gallatin Historical Museum. Let’s come out of our comfort zones in other ways, such as attending the annual powwow hosted by MSU, and visiting the new American Indian Hall on campus. Acquiring an attitude of learning and seeking answers may make us feel uncomfortable at times, but necessary for growth. Recently I came across a quote from E.L. Doctorow (a late U.S. playwright) in a 1989 conversation with Bill Moyers, “When ideas go unexamined and unchallenged for a long enough time, they become mythological and very, very powerful. They create conformity. They intimidate.” Can’t we move from the world of “Might makes Right” to a world where we see everyone as equals? Felix Spinelli Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teepee Native American Psychology Peets Hill American Indian Powwow Attention Empathy Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans a perfect fit for municipal judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back