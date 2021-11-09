Letter to the editor: Teepee project the latest in string of arts projects Dede Taylor Nov 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you, Felix Spinelli, for your letter to the Chronicle in appreciation of the Teepee Lighting on Peets Hill celebrating Indigenous People’s Day, asserting how important it is for us all to honor and learn about the peoples who have lived in our area for thousands of years.The ‘Lighting of the Teepees’ is a project by artist Jade Snell with the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council and the Pretty Shield Foundation. It was funded and brought to this community by Mountain Time Arts in collaboration with the city of Bozeman. Mountain Time Arts, a place-based public art organization since 2016, is committed to social and environmental justice. We research critical issues and produce bold and engaging artworks that help people understand complex knowledges and share diverse perspectives. MTA’s art projects are unique — and free for all.If you were moved and delighted by the Teepees and if Mountain Time Arts is new to you, please check out our website to view the projects and people involved in this exciting and timely work. We invite you to be part of MTA’s art-making and community building by visiting mountaintimearts.org. Dede TaylorBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arts Art Mountain Time Lighting Of The Teepees Snell People Artwork Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Reaching the bottom of the barrel on new street names Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Effort to elect Morrison was more than a campaign Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Daines should stop with the distractions, get to work Posted: Nov. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: Kill conservative greed before it kills the planet Posted: Nov. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: Daines' voting record inconsistent with stated values Posted: Nov. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back