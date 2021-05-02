The Bozeman Education Association, the union that negotiates salaries and benefits on behalf of the teachers, has endorsed three trustee candidates for the upcoming election.
What would the union like in return? Let’s not be naive! For example, in California the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) along with other enormous public sector unions runs the state’s politics. STRS endorses trustee candidates to school boards in return for gifts to their constituents. A clear conflict of interest. Who foots the bill? The taxpayer’s through their property taxes. Are we like California, not yet.
That said, there’s no job more important than that of good teachers. Teachers deserve fair salaries and benefits. Just wanted to give Gallatin County residents a heads up. Love the teacher. Their union, not so much.