Gallatin County is finally planning to sell general obligation bonds for the Law and Justice Center that voters approved in November 2021. What took so long? It is the result of our previous county treasurer’s inability to track down a $600,000 discrepancy in the financials (likely from the transition to a new software system in 2019). This prevented the county’s external auditors from completing the annually required external audits. The county has not been performing monthly cash reconciliations of its bank statements and cash balances in accounting records. Nor does the county have processes in place to ensure that timely cash reconciliations are completed. Thus, it has not been able to close out its fiscal years in time to complete the external audit(s) by the due date.
Prior to my departure from the commissioner office in 2018, the county’s external auditors always completed and submitted the legally required annual audits on time. This March, the 2021 audit was finally completed. The 2022 audit is scheduled for this summer.
In June of 2021, S&P Global Ratings withdrew their bond rating from Gallatin County — the result of not receiving adequate and timely financial information (it was AA+ since 2016), thereby preventing the sale of bonds for the new L&J. Since 2021, inflation has driven up the project’s costs 35% to 40%, interest rates have doubled, and the county’s bond rating is gone.
This is a tragic and expensive result for county taxpayers. Why did the commissioners ask the voters for a $29 million bond in 2021, while the county had lost its bond rating? And why has the Chronicle failed to investigate it? County taxpayers deserve a complete explanation to this and how the finances of our local government have been managed.
Steve White
Bozeman
