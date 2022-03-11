The Gallatin Valley is experiencing tremendous growth and with it soaring home prices. The average home price is up 48% year over year. While this is great for long term home wealth, homeowners will feel the pinch come tax time. We need property tax relief. Ideas such as a sales tax have been floated and soundly rejected by many Montanans. The new scheme is CI-121, which would have severe long term repercussions and hurt affordability to those who need it most. Fashioned after California's Prop 13, CI-121 is a constitutional initiative designed to change the Montana constitution to limit property taxes on residential properties.
CI-121 exacerbates affordability by penalizing new homeowners trying to buy into the American dream. Over time, neighbors with identical properties will pay a radically different amount in taxes even though they get the exact same services. That means young families looking for a first home to raise their children and senior empty nesters looking to downsize will pay more in taxes than their neighbors.
CI-121 hurts small businesses. If people who don’t sell their home pay less taxes, the tax burden is shifted. That means increasing taxes on agriculture property and small businesses. We need to stand by our small businesses and farmers who keep our economy going.
Property tax reform is needed but altering our state’s Constitution is not the way to do it. Once in the Constitution, CI-121 will be almost impossible to remove, even if it ends up hurting Montanans. Economists like to use the term unintended consequences. CI-121 is chock full of them. Let's put better ideas on the table that are equitable for all and don’t hurt our small businesses, seniors, and first time homebuyers.
Please decline to sign any petition supporting CI-121.
