Work for a living? Then you want to read this, and remember, a skunk by any other name still smells like a skunk.
The Entrepreneur Magnet Act is a skunk.
Full disclosure, I am an entrepreneur. I own a small manufacturing business in Gallatin. I work with my hands and back. Odds are you are one too, Montana is full of bootstrappin’ entrepreneurs like us. Our income is taxed at a rate of 4.8%. Working people in our state are taxed at 4.8%.
Currently, income from corporate stock is taxed at only 2.8%. The Entrepreneur Magnet Act makes it 0%.
Use your hands to make money while you work, Montana will tax you at the highest rate. Use your wealth to make money while you sleep, Montana won’t tax you at all.
Exact wording from Senate Bill 184, “an alternative tax rate of 0% is imposed on the net long-term capital gain that is attributable to the sale or exchange of capital stock of a corporation.”
Only the Yellowstone Club crowd is stoked. If we’re lucky, this magnet will attract more of their friends to move here and drive up home prices even more! This only creates an off-shore type tax haven for the uber wealthy. It does not attract entrepreneurs and insults us of the working class.
This taxes police, firefighters and teachers at the higher rate while cutting revenue that could be used to increase their pay, literally, so wealthy stockholders will not be taxed.
Want to help Montana entrepreneurs? Affordable housing to attract workers. Grants to train employees.
Call it what you want but another tax cut for the trading class does nothing for entrepreneurs.
A skunk by any other name still smells like a skunk. Oppose SB 184.
