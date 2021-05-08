If you are aware that homes and land are skyrocketing in Gallatin County then you are aware that this raises your taxes. Residential and land tax are based on sales in your area.
Gallatin County land and home prices are artificially inflated due to the influx of people and a host of other causes. I have even heard that Montana State officials are aware of this. Realtors are asked to give reason why these sales are higher than appraised value. If you think that we should pay the honest tax based on true value then please contact your county officials and write our state reps and tell them.
In my opinion, Gallatin County Tax Collectors are the most dishonest people I have come across. We need a law to protect us from being cheated by the Gallatin County Assessor’s Office. If you get a statement saying your home or land tax is increasing, please file an appraisal review and then if they will not be honest then file the formal objection to it. If all of us citizens work together, we can stop this dis-honest behavior. I would be embarrassed to do what our Gallatin County Tax officials are doing to us all.