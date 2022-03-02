Imagine Yellowstone National Park without bison. That's the reality we face if nothing is done to prevent the continued slaughter of our national mammal by the very institution that claims to protect them.
Yellowstone is home to the last remaining wild herd in North America. The bison is a keystone species on which the entire Yellowstone ecosystem relies, and it holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for our Indigenous communities. Yet, one of two unique herds, the Central bison herd, is struggling to recover from Yellowstone National Park’s capture-for-slaughter program.
Why are bison being slaughtered when they've roamed these plains since prehistoric times, long before national parks were even thought of? Certainly not because of brucellosis, the infectious disease long seen as a threat to Montana cattle. There's no evidence that bison have ever transmitted brucellosis to cattle, but elk have, and they roam freely while bison are systematically killed at the hands of the government.
Without the safeguard of the Endangered Species Act, it's up to us to protect American bison. And right now, for the first time in decades, we can.
After 22 years, Yellowstone National Park is re-evaluating its Bison Management Plan and seeking public input. Now through February 28, we have a rare opportunity to stand on behalf of these national treasures and put a stop to their slaughter.
Comments can be submitted through the NPS website through February 28. Participation takes just minutes and could result in a lifetime of protection.
