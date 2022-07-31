Remember taking a cross-country trip, or just driving in a wide open state such as Wyoming or Montana? Occasionally we had to pull over and use that canvas bag of water hanging in front of the radiator to help us scrape bugs off the windshield. We didn't dare turn on the wipers. On a recent trip I noticed there was no need to scrape anything off the glass. The lack of insects in our world is rather frightening, don't you agree? Our overuse of pesticides effectively is eliminating the food source of earth's reptiles, amphibians and birds. We're headed toward that "silent spring" we read so much about in the 50s and 60s.
Remember when Australia was on fire? Now it's our turn and that of Europe. The larger animals have a hard time outrunning the flames destroying their environment while the smaller creatures die trying. They'll make a comeback, won't they? As our lakes, reservoirs and the rivers that feed them dry up, will we be the ones fleeing, thirsting not just for water but for shade and sustenance? It'll be a migration unlike any seen before, since we are 8 billion strong.
The Webb telescope is showing us the beginning of the universe 13 billion years ago and, unfortunately, we're seeing and living the end of our own planet within that universe. Just think, that fantastic Webb was conceived by the same great ape who boldly marched out of Africa to claim the earth for himself 4 million years ago, and is now returning to drill for oil in the rainforest of Congo. Congo will survive, won't it?
I truly apologize to my grandsons. This is not the planet I was born into but it's the planet I have left you. At 4 years of age, you're resilient. You'll survive, won't you?
