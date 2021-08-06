Letter to the editor: Suppressing the right to vote an attack on democracy Jack Kligerman Aug 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 1837, to commemorate the Battle of Concord against the British, Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote the following hymn: “By the rude bridge that arched the flood, / Their flag to April's breeze unfurled, / Here once the embattled farmers stood, / And fired the shot heard round the world.” Independence! Democracy! During the Revolutionary War, approximately 25,000 service members died to create the United States; the Union casualties during the Civil War amounted to 642,000+; World War I: 67,813 deaths; WWII 291,557. One can add deaths in the Korean War, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.I would think all these might be turning over in their graves and wondering if they had lost their lives in vain if they could see the assaults on our Democracy as Republican legislatures create more and more anti-democratic laws to suppress voting in hopes of securing victories in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Of course we shouldn't discount the “Stop the Steal” chants of former President Trump and his encouraging the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. I am sure you have seen the videos of police officers being attacked, windows and doors broken, insurrectionists (though one Congressman called them tourists!) entering the Capitol to disrupt the counting of Electoral Votes to overturn the 2020 election. Don't forget the whining of autocrat Trump that he won the election (that Biden won by more than seven million votes). Then there was the video of the man in the Rotunda carrying the Confederate flag. (I thought the Confederacy attempted to destroy the Union? What if he were carrying flags of Nazi Germany, Japan, North Korea, North Vietnam, Al Qaeda?)Suppressing the right to vote means that those who died and were wounded in our wars died and were wounded in vain. Yet they were fighting for our democracy! Jack KligermanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trump Ralph Waldo Emerson Politics Military Battle Of Concord Hymn Capitol Whining Election Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Hayes, Molly Posted: 36 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated people are putting others at risk Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Medicaid change would be needlessly cruel Posted: 12 a.m. Feds to nix work requirements in Montana Medicaid expansion program Posted: 5 p.m. Letter to the editor: An unnamed acronym that all should be more afraid of Posted: Aug. 5, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back