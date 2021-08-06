Support Local Journalism


In 1837, to commemorate the Battle of Concord against the British, Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote the following hymn: “By the rude bridge that arched the flood, / Their flag to April's breeze unfurled, / Here once the embattled farmers stood, / And fired the shot heard round the world.” Independence! Democracy! During the Revolutionary War, approximately 25,000 service members died to create the United States; the Union casualties during the Civil War amounted to 642,000+; World War I: 67,813 deaths; WWII 291,557. One can add deaths in the Korean War, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

I would think all these might be turning over in their graves and wondering if they had lost their lives in vain if they could see the assaults on our Democracy as Republican legislatures create more and more anti-democratic laws to suppress voting in hopes of securing victories in the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Of course we shouldn't discount the “Stop the Steal” chants of former President Trump and his encouraging the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. I am sure you have seen the videos of police officers being attacked, windows and doors broken, insurrectionists (though one Congressman called them tourists!) entering the Capitol to disrupt the counting of Electoral Votes to overturn the 2020 election. Don't forget the whining of autocrat Trump that he won the election (that Biden won by more than seven million votes). Then there was the video of the man in the Rotunda carrying the Confederate flag. (I thought the Confederacy attempted to destroy the Union? What if he were carrying flags of Nazi Germany, Japan, North Korea, North Vietnam, Al Qaeda?)

Suppressing the right to vote means that those who died and were wounded in our wars died and were wounded in vain. Yet they were fighting for our democracy!

Jack Kligerman

Bozeman

