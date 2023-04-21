Let the news come to you

As a proud citizen of Montana, I am in full support of more transportation options for all of us.

I've taken the bus many times, and have often wondered how difficult it would be for me and the people riding with me to get around otherwise. Plus, it's just great to have the ability to be independently mobile if you can't drive or can't afford a car, which I know many of us struggle with.

The Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District benefits front-line workers, students, people without cars, businesses, and those coping with traffic or parking problems. All around, Streamline helps get people to where they need to go and the GVUTD can continue to make sure that this happens.

