As a proud citizen of Montana, I am in full support of more transportation options for all of us.
I've taken the bus many times, and have often wondered how difficult it would be for me and the people riding with me to get around otherwise. Plus, it's just great to have the ability to be independently mobile if you can't drive or can't afford a car, which I know many of us struggle with.
The Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District benefits front-line workers, students, people without cars, businesses, and those coping with traffic or parking problems. All around, Streamline helps get people to where they need to go and the GVUTD can continue to make sure that this happens.
Because of population growth in the Gallatin Valley, HRDC is at a risk of losing federal funding for Streamline and Galavan. The GVUTD avoids this issue, becoming a new home for Streamline and Galavan and ensuring that the service can run as smoothly as it is now.
It would be ridiculous if this funding was lost. The Streamline bus deserves not only to continue to service Bozeman, but to grow! It's a safe, environmentally friendly and cost-conscious solution to many transportation problems people of all ages and backgrounds in this community face every day. It's a no-brainer, if you ask me.
Emma Kobs
Bozeman
