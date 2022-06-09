If a child said to their parent: “I flunked the math test at school, but don’t worry because the test was rigged,” a responsible parent would ask the child to provide evidence showing exactly how the test was rigged. When the child failed to provide any credible evidence, a responsible parent would punish the child accordingly for acting, well, childish.
Donald Trump claims that the election of 2020 was rigged, yet he has completely failed to provide any credible evidence in the 19 months since the election. Not only have the people he appointed as attorney general (Bill Barr) and head of election cyber security (Christopher Krebbs) both said the election was fair and without significant fraud, but also, Trump supporters have failed to convince any judges in over 60 federal lawsuits that the election was fraudulent.
So, if you continue to support a child’s unfounded claims that the math test was rigged, you are failing your child’s path toward becoming a healthy and responsible adult. Similarly, if you continue to support Trump’s unfounded claims that the election was stolen, you are failing your patriotic duty to support the Constitution of United States that is based on laws and proof, not on rumors and unproven allegations.
