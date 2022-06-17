A recent poll suggests that nearly half of younger Americans would “prefer living in a socialist country.” This flies in the face of local progressives who've mocked my assertions that the modern Democratic Party, the mainstream media, and academia are all socialist in their leanings and dangerous to our future as the most successful nation in the history of mankind!
The Democratic Party that we grew up with, supported, and believed to be an important voice for our future has little in common with their current leadership that believes that America was “never great;” is intent on destroying our history; is critical of our Constitution; supports criminal rights over the rights of our citizens: promotes a godless lifestyle to our children; and purposely keeps minorities poor, uneducated, dependent on government and believing that accomplishing the American dream is impossible.
if you are at all concerned about the future of our country please join fellow Democrats who’ve been mugged by reality and are sending a message to your party leadership that they want no part of the far left socialist vision. The only way to successfully deliver that message is to not vote for any Democrat who doesn’t recognize the need for a serious change of direction.
Loyalty is one thing but continuing to support a party that has failed miserably in just about everything it tackles (economy, rampant crime, open border with drug and human trafficking, record inflation, abandoning energy independence, supporting violent protests, damaging the education of our children, introducing racism at every turn, taking away parental rights, abandoning foreign partners (Afghanistan) and making Mexican cartels rich) is simply both foolish and dangerous!
America deserves better!
