I gave testimony on Jan. 26 via Zoom on House Bill 200 at the House Judiciary hearing. HB 200 prevents Montana cities from becoming “sanctuary” jurisdictions. Such jurisdictions prevent cooperation between federal immigration officials and local law enforcement.
The AP news story today (Jan. 27) misrepresented supporters of this bill by saying “proponents voiced negative views of immigrants” thus failing to distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants. All discussion at this hearing was related to illegal immigration and there was no discussion of legal immigrants here with visas or green cards.
What AP is really saying and without proof, is that those against illegal immigration are anti-immigrant. This is a political judgment and certainly not objective news.
