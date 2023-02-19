This May voters in the Bozeman-Belgrade-Four Corners triangle area will be able to decide whether an Urban Transportation District (UTD) should be created. Formation of the UTD will ensure that federal funding of the Streamline/Galavan system will continue and that services will be maintained. Streamline and Galavan benefit us all in many ways.
I would like to share one example. I have a 32-year-old son with developmental disabilities caused by an encephalitis-like illness when he was 15 months old. In those early days when we were in crisis mode trying to understand what was happening to our son, it was very likely that he would never walk, talk, work, or live on his own. We could never imagine that he might have the full and active life that he does now. An important support that has enabled him to be fully included and involved in his community is the Streamline Bus. He uses it to get to and from work; he uses it to get to his Special Olympics team practices; and he uses it to meet with friends for a meal or a movie.
When you are a parent of a child with developmental disabilities, one thing that looms large is what will happen to your child when you die. The formation of the proposed urban transportation district will give us peace of mind that Streamline will always be there for him and that he will continue to be a productive, tax-paying member of his community.
Linda Sherwood
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.