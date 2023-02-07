Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

I’m writing today as a young resident of Bozeman, a student at Montana State University, and a local organizer with Forward Montana, the state’s largest youth-led, youth-focused civic engagement organization.

For years, Streamline has served as an essential service to the Gallatin Valley. Many of its riders are college students, like myself, who rely on the zero fare service for transportation to class, work, and other events around our community. For many of us, Streamline is our only option for transportation.

More than that, access to consistent, free transportation is an essential part of our shared democracy.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you