I’m writing today as a young resident of Bozeman, a student at Montana State University, and a local organizer with Forward Montana, the state’s largest youth-led, youth-focused civic engagement organization.
For years, Streamline has served as an essential service to the Gallatin Valley. Many of its riders are college students, like myself, who rely on the zero fare service for transportation to class, work, and other events around our community. For many of us, Streamline is our only option for transportation.
More than that, access to consistent, free transportation is an essential part of our shared democracy.
Streamline’s consistent service ensures that all community members have access to travel to the courthouse to register to vote, to access your polling location on or ahead of Election Day.
This is why Forward Montana supports the Streamline bus system and the creation of a new Urban Transportation District to ensure that the service can continue to function.
This May, voters will have the opportunity to approve the Urban Transportation District. This is an exciting opportunity for our community as we continue to grapple with the realities of growth. Be on the lookout for future informational materials and events about this effort!
Greg Lynch
Bozeman
