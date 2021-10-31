Letter to the editor: Support the Gallatin County Courts Building bond Herman A. Watson IV Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save My name is Herman Watson and I am president of the Gallatin County Bar Association. On behalf of the Board of the Gallatin County Bar Association, I am urging you to vote yes on the Gallatin County Courts Building Bond.Our Law and Justice Center is the housing facility for both district and justice court. These courts handle (1) all felony criminal charges in Gallatin County; (2) misdemeanor charges within county jurisdiction; (3) divorces and family law cases; (4) civil litigation, such as business disputes; and (5) small claims. The Law and Justice Center is a former high school; it was not designed for its current use. One result is that the building’s layout is inadequate to separate criminal defendants from their accusers and alleged victims. The design often forces opposing parties in both criminal and civil disputes to wait in the same narrow hallway.Gallatin County needs a new courts building. One of our three District Court judges is housed in an annexed trailer building. Recently, a much needed fourth district court judge was approved for Gallatin County. The Law and Justice Center does not have a court room for that new judge. Continuing to annex trailers is neither a safe nor sustainable solution. Perhaps most important, the current building is not structurally safe. Seismic activity is a common occurrence in southwest Montana and the Law and Justice Center fails to meet current building standards. This is a serious problem.We already voted to build a new municipal court building, which houses the municipal court, police station, fire station, and city attorney’s office. I encourage you to vote yes on the bond for the Gallatin County Courts Building to ensure we support the safe and sustainable administration of justice in all our most serious matters. Herman A. Watson IVBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County Justice Law Legislation Civil Law Judge District Court Court Building Bond Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back