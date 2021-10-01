Letter to the editor: Support the building of a new Law and Justice Center Steve Reida Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watched Twelve Angry Men or My Cousin Vinny lately? Twelve jurors deliberating for hours in a tiny stifling room. Joe Pesci waiving around photographs while he argues. You can personally experience a similarly antiquated facility and outdated technology in our fire and earthquake susceptible Law and Justice Center.A few examples. When a soft spoken witness testifies, the judge turns off the too loud air conditioning system. Litigants who desire modern evidence presentation techniques in court pay to bring their own technology and specialist. Attentive jurors who turn up their hearing aids cause the ancient sound system to feedback. Our judges' austere chambers are likely smaller than your children's bedrooms. Most longtime Gallatin County residents will end up, in some fashion, being involved in a civil or criminal matter at the Law and Justice Center. Vote yes for a new county courthouse. It is the first step toward eliminating the excessive delays and flaws in our local justice system created by a long out-of-date facility. Steve Reida Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judge Justice Juror Law Technology Chambers Sound System Hearing Aid Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Schools' equity work should consider family structure Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Kudos to the true patriots who got vaccinated Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington's qualities make her worthy of judgeship Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: Essential that development concerns are voiced early Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: Bowen the most qualified candidate for judge seat Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back