In the past few months, Town and Country Foods (three stores- 11th, 19th, and Belgrade), plus Owenhouse Ace Hardware, and Bob Wards Bozeman store, have joined Heeb’s, Joe’s Parkway, Rocky Mountain Toy Co., and Bridger Animal Nutrition to expand the BYO Bag for Change community, a community that cares. This voluntary, cooperative effort between stores and their patrons is working to change the unsustainable single-use bag habit that we have developed over the last 40 years.
From January to April, 2021 a total of $2,770.65 in donated $.05 reusable bag refunds was raised for the Warming Center, plus almost $4,000 in bag sale proceeds was raised for the Bozeman High School Solar Schools Club (working to bring solar panel to our local high schools) from sales of handmade Boomerang Bags by volunteers, reusable mesh and muslin produce and bulk bags, as well as hemp tote bags, Chico bags and bamboo utensil sets. Starting August 1st, the bag sale proceeds will benefit GAP (Gallatin Alliance for Pathways-Bozeman to Belgrade bike path).
This amounts to 55,413 fewer bags used when the $.05 refund was donated, plus another 5,000 or so fewer bags in which the nickel refund was pocketed by the customer.
Help these programs blossom throughout Bozeman by:
-Donating your extra reusable bags to the corner stand at 9th and Curtiss.
-Make no-sew t-shirt bags to help keep the free Boomerang Bag stands stocked!
-Use your power of many voices.
Talk to store managers, fill out a comment card, send an email and/or make a phone call.
“The customer is always right!"
If store managers hear from their clientele enough, they will make the change!
Help create a better world for future generations.