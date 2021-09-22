Support Local Journalism


Our community is not supporting our health care. Because we are not supporting our health care workers. Every health related enterprise in this entire valley should be supporting our health care workers.

Our local and only hospital. We are about to be in a crisis of care at our health care institutions. They are asking for your help.

At the very least just choose to wear a mask. It is the simplest of requests. Our health care workers are tired and stretched thin. If any health care businesses, from eyes to teeth, to toes, can’t support the hospital by requiring masks we will surely be in dire straits soon.

Gallatin Valley, come together and support one another by not getting any of us sick. Please, we all want to be healthy whatever the illness is.

Michelle Weber

Bozeman

