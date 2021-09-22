Letter to the editor: Support our health care workers, wear a mask Michelle Weber Sep 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our community is not supporting our health care. Because we are not supporting our health care workers. Every health related enterprise in this entire valley should be supporting our health care workers.Our local and only hospital. We are about to be in a crisis of care at our health care institutions. They are asking for your help. At the very least just choose to wear a mask. It is the simplest of requests. Our health care workers are tired and stretched thin. If any health care businesses, from eyes to teeth, to toes, can’t support the hospital by requiring masks we will surely be in dire straits soon.Gallatin Valley, come together and support one another by not getting any of us sick. Please, we all want to be healthy whatever the illness is. Michelle WeberBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Care Worker Health Care Mask Medicine Company Enterprise Health Institution Hospital Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Montanans deserve to have their rivers protected Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Stop with the denial, confront the harsh realities Posted: 12 a.m. 'More than a fitness center': Montana State University breaks ground on Student Wellness Center Posted: 6:15 p.m. National Guard to assist at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital Posted: 5:45 p.m. Postcard from an overrun ICU: 'The problem is we are running out of hallways' Posted: 3 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back