A few years ago I participated in the Bozeman march for climate change. In the freezing rain, hundreds of us, mostly young people, walked down Main Street to raise awareness for the urgency of climate change. Trucks drove past honking and shouting at us, apparently threatened because we were trying to fight for a livable future.
Climate change is not just a “young person’s issue,” despite the fact that it sometimes feels like we are the only ones who can see the terrifying urgency of the crisis. We are all affected whether you are aware of it or not. Since 1850, 125 of the original 150 glaciers in Glacier National Park have disappeared due to rising temperatures, which has a major impact on our water resources during summer months. Believe us when we say that change on a global scale has to happen now.
Two years after the global strike for climate change, our federal government still has not committed to the actions necessary to curb the worst impacts of the climate crisis. A report by NASA estimates that by 2050, the Arctic will be virtually ice-free, and yet governments continue to pass meaningless legislation and ignore the voices of young people.
There are countless ways to do your part to slow climate change, but it is crucial to support meaningful legislation like the proposed Civilian Climate Corps. A robust CCC program would create millions of good paying jobs, protect the environment, help communities thrive sustainably, and decrease carbon emissions. I’m asking readers to urge Sens. Tester and Daines to commit to supporting this critical step towards a livable future for all. Whether you choose to do this or not, the most important thing to remember is not to leave all the work to young people.