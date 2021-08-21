Letter to the editor: Support Herrington in municipal court judge race Minde Erickson Aug 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Colleen Herrington is one of three names you will see on your ballots this November when we have the opportunity to vote for Bozeman’s municipal court judge. Many of us do not have a lot of interactions with judges; while this is fortunate, it also means we likely won’t see any clear differences between the candidates appearing on the ballot, thus leading us to make an arbitrary choice. I’m asking you to make an informed ballot choice this fall for Colleen Herrington, a judge who epitomizes the core values we should expect from our judges; values such as impartiality, integrity, expertise, experience, sincerity, and compassion.Unlike candidates in other elections, candidates in judicial elections cannot make promises such as lower fines or shorter sentences. That said, Judge Herrington has almost 10 years of experience in her current role as judge and her contributions thus far are evidence of what we know we can continue to expect from her. In addition to Judge Herrington’s role as judge, she has also been instrumental in creating and operating Veterans Court, a critical venue for serving those in our community who have selflessly served our country. Judge Herrington herself is a Captain in the Montana Army National Guard and member of the JAG corps. All this said, I hope it is evident we could not ask for a better municipal court judge. Whether you know Judge Herrington personally or meet her in court, regardless of what side you are on you will quickly notice and appreciate how sincere she is, how well she knows the law, and perhaps most importantly how she applies the law fairly and with compassion. So please, with this letter I would like to invite you to join me in voting for Judge Colleen Herrington this November. Minde EricksonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Judge Law Politics Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: It was time to leave Afghanistan, but we can't turn our backs completely Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: The Bozeman Symphony is making some big changes Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Trees a simple, vital resource that Bozeman neglects Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Eschew extremism, be reasonable, meet in the middle Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Climate assessment brings predictions into focus Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back