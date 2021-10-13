Letter to the editor: Support Herrington for municipal court judge seat Olesja Hoppe Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In the upcoming election, we will be asked to make a choice for municipal court judge for the city of Bozeman. It’s an important choice that will affect the lives of each and every one of us.What matters in a judge? Two things: experience and integrity. Judge Colleen Herrington has both. I have watched as she has faithfully served our community over the past 16 years as a public defender for the Gallatin County office, as a private attorney, and now as a Judge. Judge Herrington has volunteered her time to many organizations in Bozeman and loves to support the community. She joined the Montana Army National Guard in 2010 and continues to serve as a JAG officer today. She also started the Veteran Eligible Treatment Services (VETS) Court in 2018.During her career as public defender, private attorney, JAG officer, and judge, Judge Herrington has shown a striking balance between empathy and a deep respect for the rule of law. Judge Herrington has the experience to ensure justice is served to all those who come before her. I encourage you to join me in voting for Judge Colleen Herrington to retain her seat on the bench this November. Olesja Hoppe, Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Colleen Herrington Judge Law Officer Attorney Experience Public Defender National Guard Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Morrison will be a voice for Bozeman's working class Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to continue serving on commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wipe the slate clean, elect newcomers to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham, Madgic and Coburn deserve your vote Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen will serve community well, deserves vote Posted: Oct. 12, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back