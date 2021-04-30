Gary Lusin has served for 16 years on the Bozeman School Board. He has provided leadership and knowledge as a member and as a past chair and vice chair. Gary spent countless hours listening to parents and teachers about how best to provide the quality education our children, and their parents, expect and depend on.
This has been especially true during the last year as we have all grappled with COVID-19. The Bozeman School District’s students have benefited from his commitment and his thoughtful leadership on the board.
I served with Gary on the School Board for several years. I saw firsthand how he weighs all points of view and makes decisions that best serve our students and staff. Please vote for Gary Lusin for school board so we will continue to provide a quality education for all of our children.