As many of my neighbors and fellow citizens of Gallatin County have expressed so eloquently, Audrey Cromwell has the qualities necessary for an effective Gallatin County Attorney.
Audrey has experience as a prosecutor; a public defender; a defense attorney; and as a judge pro tem in Gallatin County Justice Court and municipal court. She is a business owner.
The following is a list of areas over which the county attorney has responsibility. In summary, Audrey Cromwell’s vision to improve the face of legal justice in Gallatin County includes:
1. Public safety
2. Use of collaborative law
3. Prosecution of felonies and misdemeanors
4. Bail (including racial) transparency
5. Death penalty
6. Restorative justice models; lead crime prevention efforts
7. Partnerships with Montana State University, businesses, and nonprofits
8. Civil representation for the county
9. Promote neighborly discourse in our city and county
Gallatin County can provide its citizens with their desired quality of life. Audrey Cromwell has the answers for making it so. I hope you will join me this Nov. 8 in voting for Audrey Cromwell for Gallatin County attorney.
Judy McKenna
Bozeman
