Letter to the editor: Support carbon pricing to fight climate change Anna Riek Jul 23, 2021

After a week of an "unhealthy" air quality index, Governor Gianforte did not renew Montana's membership in the U.S. Climate Alliance. His spokesperson stated that Gianforte "believes the solution to climate change is unleashing American innovation" without letting China "off the hook" for emissions. Carbon pricing is a solution that both fuels energy innovation and spreads responsibility internationally — one Gianforte should support.Carbon pricing charges fossil fuel producers for the carbon content. This holds producers accountable for pollution, and "unleashes" clean energy innovation. The fee's revenue could support American households and current fossil fuel dependent communities.Carbon pricing lowers local emissions and, paired with a Border Carbon Adjustment Mechanism, furthers its reach. A Border Adjustment is a tax on exported fossil fuels and carbon-intensive goods, including steel, aluminum, cement, glass, and some agricultural products. This export tax is equivalent to the receiving country's carbon price. So, with their own comparable carbon price, exported goods are declared neutral and untaxed by the importing country. In 2023, the European Union will instate a carbon price and Border Adjustment. In response, other large trading partners, China, the UK, Canada and Russia, are considering their own carbon pricing systems to protect their trading economy. The U.S. needs its own carbon price to reduce emissions and avoid paying export fees to other countries.This worldwide climate solution reduces emissions and promotes accountability by pricing carbon within our existing trade framework. You can learn more at citizensclimatelobby.org.As Montanans — ranchers, outdoors people, and community members — we need to call our representatives. No one wants our Big Sky choked with smoke or our rivers too hot and low for native trout. Ask Gianforte, Daines, Tester, and Rosendale to consider carbon pricing and the effect of BCAMs on Montana exports. Anna RiekBozeman