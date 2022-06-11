"In the wake of recent shootings, (PBS) asked every sitting U.S. senator: What action, if any, do you think should be taken on guns following the school shooting in Texas?" Our senator Daines did not provide a response in time for PBS to post online. However, on Twitter Sen. Daines wrote: "Today's shooting in Texas was horrible and evil. Cindy and I are praying for the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible act of violence."
Montanans, it is long past time for us to stand up and demand that our elected representatives move from such platitudes — no matter how heartfelt — to action. Other nations have successfully made dramatic decreases in the number of deaths of their citizens from guns by: banning the manufacture, sale, and possession of assault weapons including firearms with large capacity ammunition magazines; buying back and destroying such firearms; requiring universal background checks on all gun purchases; licensing the ownership of firearms; requiring locks on firearms; and prohibiting people who are under restraining order due to threat of violence from purchasing a gun. Senator Daines has repeatedly voted to block any such laws.
Remember, it is not just mass shootings that are killing our fellow Americans. On average, every day in the USA 111 people are killed from firearms and another 210 are injured (source: bradyunited.org).
The Second Amendment to the US Constitution was included to allow a "well-regulated Militia." It does not give everyone the right to have hand grenades, bazookas, personal tanks, or fighter aircraft; nor should it be interpreted to allow possession of assault rifles.
This November, please vote for candidates who are willing to enact sensible, effective laws that are needed to stop the slaughter.
