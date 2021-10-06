Letter to the editor: Support bond to replace law and justice center Kristy Michael Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An important issue deserving your yes vote takes place soon. The bond issue for replacing the Law and Justice Center would appropriately fund our county court facility. This project has been carefully vetted and reworked, and the costs additionally reduced. Ballots will be mailed on Oct. 13 and are due back by Nov. 2.The current Law and Justice center was originally a Catholic high school, never meant to serve the purpose of a justice center. The building could have been condemned over 20 years ago because it is not up to code, not secure, not earthquake safe, not ADA approved and has no fire suppression system. The facility is currently a danger to all — victims and the accused, employees and jurors.The existing facility is too small to house the number of judges and current caseload. The backlog is not only harmful to businesses and our community, sometimes requiring more than a year to get a trial date, but it also costs taxpayers money. It is simply unacceptable and costs will only escalate if this project is delayed any longer. The legislature wisely added a new court here, so space for that is also needed.The project is being funded from other sources as well, but the bond needs to pass for it all to come together. A law and justice center is not just a building. It is a fundamental societal organization we are constitutionally obligated to provide with appropriate safety and space considerations. It can also be a place where we practice restorative justice, providing services that support offenders to rebuild their lives.Please support the bond by voting yes for an appropriate Law and Justice Center to serve all in our community.For more information: https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/home/pages/courts-facility-bond-faq. Kristy MichaelBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: A confession from a one-time vaccine opponent Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Health care workers deserve appreciation, not abuse Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen deserves vote for municipal court judge seat Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Letter to the editor: Best chance in a generation to combat climate change Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development will have negative impacts Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back