Montana National Organization for Women urges your support for two critically important legislative bills to protect and prevent children from the harm of family violence and cultural removal in our state. Montana NOW organizes to end violence against women, girls and #MMIP and needs your support for Senate Bill 250 and House Bill 317.

SB 250, Safety of the Child First Act, is part of the 2022 Re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act. This bill can and will save lives, prevent trauma, address issues in the court and child protective services and hopefully contribute to increasing violence-free families.

MT NOW can only support SB 250 with the elimination of misguided Amendments passed by the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. As amended, SB 250 eliminates the intent of VAWA's Kayden's Law, any funding opportunities for child protection training and, most importantly, removes DV abusers' past violent conduct from consideration in child protection decisions. Past behavior is the best indicator of current and future behaviors toward the most vulnerable amongst us.

