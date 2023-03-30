Montana National Organization for Women urges your support for two critically important legislative bills to protect and prevent children from the harm of family violence and cultural removal in our state. Montana NOW organizes to end violence against women, girls and #MMIP and needs your support for Senate Bill 250 and House Bill 317.
SB 250, Safety of the Child First Act, is part of the 2022 Re-authorization of the Violence Against Women Act. This bill can and will save lives, prevent trauma, address issues in the court and child protective services and hopefully contribute to increasing violence-free families.
MT NOW can only support SB 250 with the elimination of misguided Amendments passed by the Senate Finance and Claims Committee. As amended, SB 250 eliminates the intent of VAWA's Kayden's Law, any funding opportunities for child protection training and, most importantly, removes DV abusers' past violent conduct from consideration in child protection decisions. Past behavior is the best indicator of current and future behaviors toward the most vulnerable amongst us.
Similarly, we also urge adoption of HB 317, Indian Child Welfare Act (IWCA). We’re aware of the more complete history of the dangerous treatment to Montana's Indigenous children though their enforced removals to Boarding Schools, adoptions by non-Native parents and easy child custody removal policies. These removals have undermined Indigenous children's connections to their culture, family and Tribal relations.
HB 317 will address and prevent this at the Montana level if the US Supreme Court overturns IWCA. Overturning means protections in place for decades will be lost and disparities like higher rates in the foster care system and increasing suicides for Indigenous children as already evidenced.
Montana NOW urges a yes vote on HB 317 and SB 250 as amended by our elected Representatives. Contact them here: leg.mt.gov/web-messaging.
