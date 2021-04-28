A leader is someone who is competent, yet evolving, inquisitive and dependable. However contrasting, these qualities are not mutually exclusive. Leaders are always necessary, but even more so during times of uncertainty. The upcoming Bozeman School District School Board elections come at the nexus between a year of inflection and shock, and the outlook toward a future of accessibility, equity and compassion.
With that being said, as a student at Bozeman High School and a leader within this school district, I am pleased and honored to support Douglas Fischer and Lei-Anna Bertelsen to serve on the Bozeman School Board.
Fischer, a dedicated member of the board has consistently engaged with me not only as a student, but also as a human being. He leads with thoughtfulness, meeting with individuals of varying perspectives. I cannot speak highly enough to his leadership. He has stopped me on the streets and in school hallways, asking me about projects that I’m pursuing and always offering his support.
Bertelsen is steadfast and kindhearted. She never leaves anyone behind. She comes to the table with fresh perspectives and inclusive attitudes that will serve us all for the better. She continues to inspire me to look at what needs to be done to uplift everyone and establish more equity within our community.
These two individuals bring experience and leadership to the table and will serve our community will diligence and compassion. It is clear that they are needed more than ever. Although I cannot speak for the student body, these two candidates will serve all students and listen deeply to their perspectives, no matter what. Their leadership is exactly what this community needs.