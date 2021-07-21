Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I’ve been watching the news and I think I’m suffering some cognitive dissonance.

The Secretary for Health and Human Services says to Cubans, “Don’t come here. If you do, you’ll be placed on a Coast Guard cutter and returned to Cuba.” But at the US border with Mexico thousands of illegal immigrants cross the Rio Grande daily to be received by US Border Patrol agents, processed, fed, housed, medically treated and then shipped by bus and plane into the US interior, often in the dead of night. I mean, the Rio Grande isn’t as dangerous a water barrier as the Florida Straits but it’s still water. And crossings from Cuba don’t seem to be afflicted with Cartel coyotes, rape, child abuse, human trafficking and drug smuggling as are crossings from Mexico.

Also, Vice President Harris’ comments notwithstanding, I’m having a hard time reconciling images of the 1965 voting rights march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery with images of Texas Democrat legislators fleeing Austin, Texas in a private jet (with that infamous case of Miller Lite) to a “delicious” salad in Washington, DC. And I can’t help but wonder how the hotels the Selma marchers experienced compare to the hotels the Texas legislators enjoy in D.C. I don’t know for sure, but my guess is that the Selma marchers weren’t drawing per diem from the state of Alabama, either.

Then there’s the Secretary of State’s recent invitation to the UN Human Rights Council to “investigate” human rights and race relations in the US while China unquestionably continues its practice of “reeducation” and perhaps outright genocide against ethnic and religious minorities. And then there’s Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and the Taliban in Afghanistan ad infinitum ad nauseum.

What am I missing in this picture?

Glenn Puffer

Ennis

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe