Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


ASMSU wishes Streamline a happy 15th birthday!

This quick, easy, zero-fare service is a huge plus in a college town like Bozeman, where many students don’t have cars but still need a way to get to work, stores, entertainment and recreational activities.

Public transit gets students where they need to go, while reducing traffic congestion for the rest of the community.

Bozeman and Montana State University wouldn’t be the same without the bus. Thank you, Streamline!

Norris Blossom

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe