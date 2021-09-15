Letter to the editor: Streamline provides a crucial service for Bozeman Norris Blossom Sep 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ASMSU wishes Streamline a happy 15th birthday!This quick, easy, zero-fare service is a huge plus in a college town like Bozeman, where many students don’t have cars but still need a way to get to work, stores, entertainment and recreational activities. Public transit gets students where they need to go, while reducing traffic congestion for the rest of the community.Bozeman and Montana State University wouldn’t be the same without the bus. Thank you, Streamline! Norris BlossomBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Transports Motor Vehicle Highway Streamline Asmsu Birthday Wish Congestion Public Transit Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Fundamental changes needed to deal with climate Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: How can we all continue to look the other way? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Officials should speed timber project south of town Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: A future with less water demands we rethink our lawns Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Real patriots stand up for the well-being of others Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back